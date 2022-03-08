LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Senator Gary Peters met with the media today ahead of an expected Senate vote to pass major legislation impacting the United States Postal Service (USPS). The Postal Service Reform Act aims to provide financial and operational overhauls to the USPS with the goal of securing the finances and long-term reliability of delivery.

Two major reforms in the bill include removing the USPS’ requirement to pre-fund employee healthcare and to integrate postal worker retirees’ health care with Medicare.

“Just those two changes alone will roughly save the Postal Service, over the next ten years, $49 billion,” Sen. Peters said. “It is a significant reform. It will allow the postal service to be able to invest in modern state-of-the-art equipment. It’ll allow them to be even more efficient and make sure that they can deliver on-time delivery day in and day out. We don’t want to have a situation, which we’ve seen in the past, where because of these very onerous financial requirements that no other company or government agency has to abide by, they’ve had to cut corners, cut costs, and often times that meant that service was impacted as a result of that.”

The bill will maintain the USPS standard to deliver mail six days per week. Additionally, the legislation is designed to improve transparency of Postal Service operations to both customers and Congress by requiring the publication of easily accessible local weekly service data on the Postal Service website, as well as regular and detailed reporting to Congress on Postal Service finances and operations.

The legislation would also allow USPS locations to sell items not related to mail, such as fishing or hunting licenses. The bill also includes additional measures for Postal Service effectiveness, accountability, and growth.

The legislation has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives and was supported by 74 Senators to be brought to vote in the Senate. Peters expects the legislation to be voted on within the next day.