Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Sheriff: Boy killed at random in Idaho mobile home shooting

National
Posted: / Updated:

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (AP) — A young boy was shot and killed in his Idaho home Sunday night in what investigators are calling a random act of violence.

The man suspected in the shooting was yelling about the end of the world before opening fire in the small town mobile home park, witnesses told Boise television station KTVB.

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Benjamin Michael Poirier of Emmett was arrested shortly after the shooting. He has been charged with first-degree murder and has not yet been appointed an attorney, according to court documents.

Poirier has no known connection to the boy or his family, investigators said.

Jon Dufresne, who owns the mobile home park in the small town of Horseshoe Bend about 30 miles north of Boise, said the man was firing his gun at random and pounding on doors.

“Just an outsider — not from town, doesn’t know anybody in the park, just chose this place. Left his car down the road, walked around with a gun shouting, ‘It’s the end of the world,’ ‘It’s time to die,’ things like that,” Dufresne said. “Eventually one family answered the door, and opened the door, and he shot inside.”

Boise County Chief Deputy Steve Dorau said one of the bullets struck a child inside, killing him. He was a fifth-grader at a local school, under the age of 12. The child’s name was not released.

“He was the sweetest, most polite little boy,” Dufresne said. “His family was one of the nicest families I know of.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/16/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/16/2019"

Forsyth Township Firefighter perishes in the line of duty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forsyth Township Firefighter perishes in the line of duty"

Gov. Whitmer announces closures of bars, gyms in MI amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Whitmer announces closures of bars, gyms in MI amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Fish and Hunt Shop Spring Fever

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fish and Hunt Shop Spring Fever"

WATCH: Take 1 minute to breathe and watch the waves crash along the Lake Superior shoreline

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Take 1 minute to breathe and watch the waves crash along the Lake Superior shoreline"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020"