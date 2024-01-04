PERRY, Iowa (WHO) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were responding to an Iowa high school on reports of a shooting Thursday morning.

The first reports about a possible active shooter situation at the school came in around 7:40 a.m.

Nexstar’s WHO reported that police and Iowa State Troopers blocked off the streets surrounding Perry High School, where multiple ambulances were seen entering and leaving.

Some students were also seen having tearful reunions with parents near the area of the high school.

Officials have not released any information on the incident.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.