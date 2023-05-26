SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The owner and operator of several Subways who’s accused of issuing employees $265,000 in bad checks has been slapped with a preliminary federal court injunction. He’s also accused of violating child labor laws, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Meza owns and operates 14 Subway franchise locations around California’s Bay Area. The injunction comes in the midst of allegations made by investigators with the DOL Wage and Hour Division.

According to investigators, Meza instructed employees as young as 14 and 15 to operate dangerous equipment, allowed children to work longer hours at times not permitted by law, issued hundreds of bad checks to employees, failed to pay wages, and kept tips.

Meza also interfered with the investigation and coerced employees not to cooperate, threatening children who expressed concerns or tried to exercise their legal rights, the DOL said. Investigators determined that several workers at Meza’s restaurants suffered burns and other injuries.

“Our investigators learned this Subway franchisee directed young teenagers to operate ovens, toasters, cardboard balers and other equipment, all of which are considered dangerous jobs,” said Assistant District Director Alberto Raymond with the Wage and Hour Division in San Francisco. “The court has ordered the employer to stop jeopardizing the safety and well-being of minor-aged workers, to pay workers as the law requires and to ensure that workers can participate in our investigation without fear.”

The federal injunction bars Meza, his two Brentwood-based companies — MZS Enterprises LLC and Crave Brands LLC — his wife Jessica Leyva Meza, and associate Hamza Ayesh from:

Violating child labor laws

Harassing or threatening labor investigators or employers

Taking retaliatory action such as termination or reduction of hours

Threatening to report employees to law enforcement — including immigration authorities

Meza was also ordered to stop issuing employees checks drawn from accounts with insufficient funds and not to pay his workers using non-payroll accounts. An accounting of all bounced checks from August 1, 2019, to May 19, 2023, was also ordered.

The franchisee was also instructed to cease withholding $265,294 in unpaid wages from bounced checks and to reimburse employees for bad check fees incurred from their financial institutions.

The 14 Subway franchise locations operated by Meza and his companies are:

Antioch — 2777 Lone Tree Way

Clayton — 1026 Oak St., Suite #103

Concord — 301 Sun Valley Mall

Cotati — 8500 Gravestein Highway, Unit B

Napa — 2375 California Blvd.

Napa — 3214 Jefferson Way

Napa — 902 Enterprise Way, Unit A

Petaluma — 2620 Lakeville Highway, Unit #320

Petaluma — 221 North McDowell Blvd.

Petaluma — 961 Lakeville Highway

San Pablo — 13501 San Pablo Ave.

Santa Rosa — 124-B Calistoga Road

Vallejo — 199 Lincoln Road West, C

Windsor — 6400 Hembree Lane, Unit #100

“The preliminary injunction we obtained is one tool we will use to prevent further exploitation and intimidation of young, vulnerable workers,” explained Regional Solicitor of Labor Marc Pilotin in San Francisco. “The department will take expeditious legal action when workers’ safety is threatened and when their employers intimidate them or otherwise attempt to obstruct an investigation.”