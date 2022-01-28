GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s probably not your favorite time of year, but it’s here.

Tax season kicked off this week. The first official day to file was Jan. 24.

Streaming on woodtv.com at 11:30 a.m. Friday, News 8 digital anchor Luke Laster welcomes David Echelbarger of accounting firm EHTC in Grand Rapids. Echelbarger will discuss what is new this year when it comes to filing, identity theft, common mistakes and more.

If you have any questions about filing this year, you can join the conversation on both here on woodtv.com or on our Facebook page. Join in on the conversation with the interactive hashtag #HeyLuke.