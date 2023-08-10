(WHTM) – Target is recalling millions of candles over concerns that the jars can break while in use, leading to burns and lacerations.

The recall involves 2.2 million Threshold Candles, sold exclusively at Target from February 2020 through July 2023, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced in an alert posted Thursday. Over 60 varieties of Threshold Candles are involved, including 5.5-ounce one-wick candles and the 20-ounce three-wick candles in multiple scents.

Only one injury has been reported thus far, though Target has received 19 reports of the candles breaking or cracking while in use.

The following item numbers have been recalled:

Product nameItem number
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane – Threshold™054-09-0056
20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon – Threshold™054-09-0200
20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine – Threshold™054-09-0266
20oz 3-Wick Jar Charcoal & Black Teakwood – Threshold™054-09-0268
20oz 3-Wick Jar Rose Petal & Lotus – Threshold™054-09-0271
20oz 3-Wick Jar Peony & Cherry Blossom – Threshold™054-09-0275
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane – Threshold™054-09-0276
20oz 3-Wick Jar Woodland Cypress & Bergamot – Threshold™054-09-0294
20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin – Threshold™054-09-0562
20oz 3-Wick Jar Frosted Holly Berries – Threshold™054-09-0589
20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival – Threshold™054-09-0679
20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin – Threshold™054-09-0697
20 oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry – Threshold™054-09-0701
20 oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet – Threshold™054-09-0723
20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus – Threshold™054-09-0743
20oz 3-Wick Jar Wild Honeysuckle & Lilac – Threshold™054-09-0774
20oz 3-Wick Jar Soft Cashmere & Lavender – Threshold™054-09-0816
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla – Threshold™054-09-1164
20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine – Threshold™054-09-1222
20oz 3-Wick Lidded Glass Rainwater Lily – Threshold™054-09-1442
20oz 3-Wick Jar Citrus Zest & Aloe – Threshold™054-09-1534
20oz 3-Wick Jar Smoked Cinnamon & Hickory – Threshold™054-09-1589
20oz 3-Wick Jar Golden Orchid – Threshold™054-09-1798
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle – Apple & Evergreen – Threshold™054-09-2225
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage – Threshold™054-09-2682
20oz 3-Wick Jar Vanilla Pumpkin – Threshold™054-09-2683
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Fresh Linen & Sea Salt – Threshold™054-09-3080
20oz 3-wick Jar Cashmere Cinnamon – Threshold™054-09-3142
20oz 3-wick Jar Pine & Juniper – Threshold™054-09-3218
20oz 3-Wick Jar Cinnamon Beignet – Threshold™054-09-3233
20oz 3-Wick Jar Twilight Woods & Amber – Threshold™054-09-3888
20oz 3-Wick Jar Cerulean Surf & Sea – Threshold™054-09-3919
20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus – Threshold™054-09-3970
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla – Threshold™054-09-4045
20oz 3-Wick Jar Apple Blossom & Breeze – Threshold™054-09-4079
20oz 3-Wick Jar Wonder Berry & Sage – Threshold™054-09-4722
20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Vanilla – Threshold™054-09-5026
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick – Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Candle – Threshold™054-09-5706
20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo – Threshold™054-09-5711
20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie – Threshold™054-09-5888
20oz Lidded Glass 3-Wick Strawberry & Hibiscus – Threshold™054-09-6079
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice – Threshold™054-09-6795
20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser – Threshold™054-09-6993
20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie – Threshold™054-09-7437
20oz 3-Wick Jar Red Mandarin & Guava – Threshold™054-09-7504
20oz 3-Wick Jar Warm Cider & Cinnamon – Threshold™054-09-7849
20oz 3-Wick Jar Water Mint & Eucalyptus – Threshold™054-09-7915
20oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet – Threshold™054-09-8165
5.5oz Jar Blue Agave and Cactus Candle – Threshold™054-09-8268
20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Coconut White Woods – Threshold™054-09-8380
20oz 3-Wick Jar Caramel Latte – Threshold™054-09-8559
20oz 3-Wick Jar Tonka & Vanilla Amber – Threshold™054-09-8670
20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon – Threshold™054-09-8758
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice – Threshold™054-09-8768
20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo – Threshold™054-09-8942
20oz 3-Wick Jar Garden Herb & Cucumber – Threshold™054-09-8993
20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Woods – Threshold™054-09-9017
20oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry – Threshold™054-09-9120
20oz 3-Wick Jar Tangerine Ginger – Threshold™054-09-9293
20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick – Orange Blossom & Oak Candle – Threshold™054-09-9306
20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser – Threshold™054-09-9690
20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival – Threshold™054-09-9801

Consumers are being urged to stop using the candles. The items can also be returned to Target for a full refund.

Customers with additional questions can contact Target at 1-800-440-0680 or online at at help.target.com/help/, or visit the Recalls section of www.target.com.