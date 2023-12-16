VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays chicken bites have been recalled due to plastic pieces being found, the USDA announced on Friday.

The 15-ounce boxes of “TGI FRIDAYS BONELESS CHICKEN BITES HONEY BBQ CHICKEN” that are being recalled were produced on October 3, 2023, at Simmons Prepared Foods in Van Buren.

The recalled item features:

Best by date of December 26, 2024

Lot code KL3K03

Establishment number P-20287 located inside the USDA mark of inspection

These boxes were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to the USDA.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) was notified by a firm after they received complaints about clear, hard plastic being found under the breading of the chicken bites.

The FSIS says they are concerned that the product may be in consumers’ freezers. Those who have the product are urged to not eat them and return them to the place of purchase or throw them away. The FSIS says there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness from consuming the product.

Simmons Foods says they are working with Kraft Heinz to expedite the recall and that the hard plastic may have come from plastic safety glass fragments.

For consumers with questions call 1-800-280-7185. To report problems with any meat, poultry or egg product at any time, you can visit the FDA Food Safety and Inspection Service’s consumer complaint monitoring system.