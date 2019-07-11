The Latest: Weinstein: I ‘won the lottery’ with new lawyer

Harvey Weinstein, right, arrives at court for a hearing related to his sexual assault case, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in New York. Weinstein’s lawyer Jose Baez is going to court Thursday to get a judge’s permission to leave the case, the latest defection from what was once seen as a modern version of O.J. Simpson’s “dream team” of attorneys. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a hearing on efforts to recast Harvey Weinstein’s legal team (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein has responded to his former lawyer’s comment that leaving the disgraced movie mogul’s sexual assault case was like winning the lottery.

A judge Thursday approved a swap that saw lawyers Donna Rotunno and Damon Cheronis join Weinstein’s defense team and lawyer Jose Baez leave.

Afterward, Baez said: “I feel like I won the lottery. Just kidding.”

Weinstein responded through his spokesman, saying: “With a lawyer like Donna Rotunno, I feel like I’m the one who won the lottery.”

Rotunno is a #MeToo critic. She’s espoused a philosophy that the movement is overblown and that women are “responsible for the choices they make.”

Baez is known for representing high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony. He told a judge in a letter last month that Weinstein made representing him “unreasonably difficult.”

___

10:30 a.m.

A lawyer for one of the accusers in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case is taking aim at his new counsel’s remarks about the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein’s new lawyer, Donna Rotunno, has espoused a philosophy that the movement spurred by revelations about his alleged behavior is overblown and that women are “responsible for the choices they make.”

Attorney Gloria Allred said after Thursday’s pretrial hearing that she agrees women are responsible for their own choices.

But she added: “When will Mr. Weinstein be held responsible for his?”

Rotunno says she chose to represent Weinstein and believes the evidence is “very favorable” toward him.

___

10 a.m.

A pretrial hearing in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case has been playing out in open court, but two conversations among the judge and lawyers happened in secrecy.

Judge James Burke held the hearing Thursday to approve changes in Weinstein’s defense team and to iron out remaining issues before the Sept. 9 trial.

After approving lawyer Jose Baez’s request to withdraw from the case, Burke called him to the bench for a one-on-one chat that lasted about five minutes.

There was no court reporter present to take a transcript of the conversation.

Later, he called all of the lawyers to the bench for a 10-minute discussion of how they’ll proceed when it comes time for jury selection.

Again there was no court reporter to make a record of the conversation.

___

9:55 a.m.

A judge has given the green light to the recasting of Harvey Weinstein’s defense team.

Lawyer Jose Baez asked for permission to leave Weinstein’s sexual assault case.

The judge asked Weinstein on Thursday if that was OK with him. Weinstein replied, “Yes.”

Weinstein is adding two new lawyers who’ve promised Burke that they won’t try to postpone the trial, which starts in September.

Another lawyer bolted in May.

Weinstein ignored journalists’ questions outside the Manhattan courtroom.

Baez is known for representing high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony.

___

9:25 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein is back in a New York courthouse for a discussion about efforts to recast the defense team handling his sexual assault case.

He arrived Thursday, ignoring journalists’ questions while entering the courtroom.

Lawyer Jose Baez is seeking the judge’s permission to leave the case. Another lawyer bolted in May.

Baez is known for representing high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony.

He told Judge James Burke in a letter last month that Weinstein has tarnished their relationship by communicating only through other lawyers and by failing to abide by a fee agreement.

Weinstein is adding two new lawyers who’ve promised Burke that they won’t try to postpone the trial from its scheduled

___

1:10 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein is recasting his defense team yet again, this time a mere 60 days before he’s due to stand trial in New York on sexual assault charges.

One lawyer bolted in May amid public backlash and another now says he and Weinstein just couldn’t get along.

Lawyer Jose Baez is going to court Thursday to get a judge’s permission to leave the case.

Baez, known for representing high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony, told Judge James Burke in a letter last month that Weinstein has tarnished their relationship by communicating only through other lawyers and by failing to abide by a fee agreement.

Weinstein is adding two new lawyers who’ve promised Burke that they won’t seek to postpone the trial from its scheduled

Harvard law professor Ronald Sullivan left in May.