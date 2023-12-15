(NEXSTAR) – Shoppers at Trader Joe’s won’t be finding any mint in their ‘mallows this season.

In a statement provided to Nexstar, the grocery chain confirmed that Minty Mallows — a chocolate-covered peppermint marshmallow product usually found during the holidays — is no longer offered in stores.

Trader Joe’s did not specify why Minty Mallows were discontinued, but provided several general reasons that a TJ’s product might be pulled from shelves, including poor sales or a change in the production costs.

“Our mission is to bring customers the best quality products at the best prices. To do this, we have to manage our store space (which is not expansive) well,” a representative for the company wrote, in part.

The spokesperson further suggested that customers could still get their “chocolate pepperminty fix” from current products like Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s or Peppermint-Flavored Baking Chips.

At least a few fans of the Minty Mallows were none-too-pleased about the news, with some taking to Reddit to voice their disappointment.

“Noooo this is devastating!!!” wrote one fan.

“I am brokenhearted these are gone, [they] were my favorite holiday treat!” another commented.

Some customers on Reddit remained optimistic in their efforts to find Minty Mallows at specific Trader Joe’s locations, based largely on online claims that certain stores still had them in stock. A representative for Trader Joe’s, however, told Nexstar that Minty Mallows were not available in “any stores” this year.

But all hope isn’t completely lost, according to foodies on social media.

In another Reddit post, a Minty Mallows fan claims to have found nearly identical chocolate-covered peppermint marshmallows at Aldi (which is owned by the same company as Trader Joe’s) albeit in shapes that resemble Christmas trees.

“Happy holidays to us all!” the Reddit user wrote.