Tropical storm warnings issued for Caribbean islands

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical storm watches were issued for various Caribbean islands Monday evening for what could soon become the sixth named tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

Warnings were issued for Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques, U.S. Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward, according to a 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. A watch is in effect for Martinique and Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saba and St. Eustatius, Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border and Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and for the southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands.

Forecasters believe the disturbance, potential tropical cyclone six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could become Tropical Storm Fred early Tuesday. It has been more than a month since this year’s fifth named storm — Hurricane Elsa — formed.

The disturbance had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh) with higher gusts and was 65 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Guadeloupe, according to officials. A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph (63 kmh). It was moving west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kmh).

The storm is expected to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday into the evening, and be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) over the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, with up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in some areas. The rainfall could lead to flash, urban, and small-stream flooding and potential mudslides across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.