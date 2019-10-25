Trump’s company exploring sale of marquee Washington hotel

National

by: BERNARD CONDON and JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, the Trump International Hotel near sunset in Washington. A federal appeals court will reconsider a ruling from a three-judge panel that threw out a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of illegally profiting off the presidency through his luxury Washington hotel. The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Tuesday, Oct. 15, to hold a hearing before the full court of 15 judges. Arguments are scheduled for Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s company is exploring the sale of its Washington hotel, which has been at the center of three years’ of ethics complaints and lawsuits accusing him of trying to profit off the presidency.

The Trump Organization said in a statement Friday that it will consider offers to buy it out of a 100-year lease of the building partly because “people are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel.”

The Trump International Hotel has been a magnet for lobbyists and diplomats looking to curry favor with the Trump administration.

In Trump’s latest financial disclosure, the opulent hotel built from the Old Post Office building just steps from the White House generated nearly $41 million, up less than half a million from last year.

