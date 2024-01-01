NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s not uncommon for twins to have different birthdays, but a different birth year? That’s what a new set of twins in Connecticut will have for a lifetime.

Souli Morris was born at 12:02 a.m. at Yale New Haven Hospital, becoming the hospital’s first baby of 2024.

But she’s still younger than her brother, Seven, who was born at 11:59 p.m.

It’s unknown exactly how close he was born to midnight, according to the hospital, because births are only recorded in minutes.

The brother and sister — both weighing six pounds, nine ounces — were welcomed by Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, of Hamden.

Every year, there are about 120,000 twin births, USA Today reports. The chance of twins having different birth years, like Souli and Seven Morris, is about 1 in 2 million, according to Natividad Medical Center.

A set of twins born in 2020 have an even wilder story: they were born 30 minutes apart but in different years and different decades.