(The Hill) – The BeyHive now has its own beat reporter — USA Today says it’s hired journalist Caché McClay to cover all things Beyoncé.

The USA Today Network and The Tennessean said Monday that McClay — who previously worked at TMZ and BBC News, among other outlets — was chosen for the “Formation” singer-focused gig from among “hundreds of applicants.”

Beyoncé performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The job, according to the media company, “requires close coverage of [Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s] complex business and entertainment empire, including the upcoming film documenting her $580 million-grossing Renaissance World Tour and a new perfume line, among other products.”

McClay, a Howard University graduate, described herself as growing up “in a Beyoncé household.”

“More than playing music, Beyoncé’s impact has shown us the possibilities are endless,” she said.

The Tennessean editor Michael Anastasi said the hiring of McClay will help launch “what will prove to be unparalleled coverage of an amazing businesswoman and artist.”

The announcement about the hire comes days after USA Today’s parent company, Gannett, revealed it had chosen a journalist dedicated exclusively to reporting on Taylor Swift.

Bryan West, an Emmy Award-winning producer and a self-described Swift fan, was their pick for the highly publicized job, Gannett said.