SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Video posted to Twitter appears to show a jet fighter intercepting a plane that flew into air space over the San Francisco area that was restricted due to President Joe Biden’s Bay Area visit.

In the video, found above, a fighter jet can be seen appearing to cut off the path of a slower-moving, single-engine plane flying over Marin County Tuesday.

NORAD officials confirmed on Twitter that fighter aircraft have responded to several general aviation aircraft that violated temporary flight restrictions near San Francisco on Tuesday.

“Pilots in the San Francisco area are strongly encouraged to check NOTAMS today and tomorrow to ensure they have the latest information on the VIP TFR,” NORAD tweeted.

“NOTAM” is an acronym for “notice to airmen.”

President Biden is in the Bay Area for a three-day visit. After arriving Monday, he visited a nature preserve in Palo Alto where he announced a $600 million climate initiative. On Tuesday, he was in San Francisco meeting with technology leaders to discuss AI.

Biden will also attend four Bay Area fundraisers as he ramps up his reelection campaign.

While in the Bay Area, news broke that President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden had pleaded guilty to tax and weapons charges. During a meeting in San Francisco on AI Tuesday, Biden responded, “I’m very proud of my son,” to a shouted question from a reporter about the matter.