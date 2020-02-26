Virginia lawmakers send LGBTQ protections bill to governor

National
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers gave final passage Wednesday to a comprehensive anti-discrimination bill that advocates said will make the state the first in the South to enact such protections for LGBTQ people.

The legislation,sponsored by Sen. Adam Ebbin, prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing, public or private employment, public spaces and credit transactions. It also lays out causes of action that would allow individuals, or in certain circumstances the attorney general, to sue over alleged discrimination.

“We just made Virginia a safer and more fair state for everyone,” James Parrish, Director of the Virginia Values Coalition, a group of statewide and national organizations and individuals pushing for the protections, said in a statement.

Opponents have raised religious liberty concerns about the measure that passed the Senate with bipartisan support.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he supports the bill and was expected to sign it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Boys HS Basketball: Miners outlast Patriots in Mid-Pen clash; Ishpeming holds serve against Gwinn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Miners outlast Patriots in Mid-Pen clash; Ishpeming holds serve against Gwinn"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/27/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/27/2020"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/26/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/26/2020"

Precious Metals 2-26-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 2-26-2020"

Stocks 2-26-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 2-26-2020"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/26/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/26/2020"