Walmart announces revamped Black Friday savings events

(WFRV) – Walmart has announced a revamped Black Friday savings event to “provide a safer and more convenient shopping experience.”

The retailer will spread out its Black Friday savings from one day to three events, bringing customers the “Black Friday Deals for Days.”

According to Walmart, the reinvented experience will off three separate savings events across the month of November. Each will begin online at Walmart.com and continue in stores.

Walmart says customers will have the option to pick up their online Black Friday order through Walmart’s contact-free curbside pickup service.

“Customers trust Walmart to deliver an amazing Black Friday year after year. Although this year’s event looks different, our commitment to what our customers depend on us for – the absolute best prices of the season on hot gifts from top brands – hasn’t changed,” Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., says.

Walmart will offer customers increased availablity for items to ensure as many customers as possibel can take advantage of the season’s deals.

The first event will begin online on Nov. 4 with new deals in stores on Nov. 7 with deals on toys, electronics, and home products. The event will start at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 before new deals continue into stores on Nov. 7.

On Nov. 11, the second event will begin online with deals focused on electronics. On Nov. 14, deals will start in stores.

On Nov. 25, the third and final event will begin, with deals on electronics, toys, and gifts across apparel and home. On Nov. 27, more deals will begin in stores at 5 a.m.

Walmart, like many other retailers, will be closed on Thanksgiving.

“We’ve been very thoughtful as we planned this year’s event. By spreading deals out across multiple days and making our hottest deals available online, we expect the Black Friday experience in our stores will be safer and more manageable for both our customers and our associates,” McCall added.

During these events, Walmart says it will meter the number of customers in stores to reduce congestion and promote social distancing.

Walmart isn’t the only retailer to adjust its Black Friday deals. Home Depot previously announced it is extending Black Friday sales this year in an effort to avoid the “one day of frenzied shopping” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

