NEW YORK (WPIX) – Police officers and a good Samaritan in New York City rescued a man who suffered a possible medical issue and fell onto the city’s subway tracks on Thanksgiving, police said.

NYPD Officers Brunel Victor and Taufique Bokth were conducting a transit sweep at the station, located at East 116 Street and Lexington Avenue, when officers were told by other riders that a man had fallen onto the tracks. Police immediately left the station to re-enter through the northbound side in order to reach the man, officials said.

Bodycam video released by the NYPD shows the officers rushing down to the subway platform and finding the victim on the track, where another rider was already trying to assist. Together with the good Samaritan, police were able to lift the 40-year-old man back to the platform and out of harm’s way.

One of the officers, however, was still on the track after helping to lift the man — even as the uptown 6 train approached, the footage shows.

He is soon helped back up the platform, with just seconds to spare before the train comes into the station.

While waiting for medical help, another responding officer was able to help the victim using his prior medical training. The man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted a video of the rescue on Friday, describing the responding officers’ actions as heroic.

“For the officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train after he accidentally fell on the subway tracks yesterday in Manhattan — courage is second nature. Join me in saluting these great cops,” the commissioner wrote.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber also issued a statement praising the officers and the good Samaritan as well as state and city officials.

“The joint commitment by [Gov. Kathy Hochul] and [Mayor Eric Adams] to have additional NYPD officers patrol in subway stations and on trains not only helps riders feel safer, but in this case, enabled brave officers and a good Samaritan — in the finest tradition of New Yorkers helping each other — to save a life,” Lieber said.