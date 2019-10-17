Weather Service winter forecast: Warm but ever changing

National

by: SETH BORENSTEIN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government forecasters say this winter will probably have big swings in weather.

The National Weather Service predicts there’s a slight chance it will be warmer in most of the United States and no place will be colder than normal. It forecasts a wetter than normal winter for a swath of northern states from Montana to New York, dipping south to the northern half of Virginia.

But forecasters admitted Thursday they aren’t too confident in the outlook for December through February.

Mike Halpert from the service’s Climate Prediction Center, says that’s because there’s no El Nino or La Nina in the central Pacific. Those are often key drivers of winter weather.

That leaves other smaller more temporary factors to take charge. Halpert said those often lead to dramatic weather swings.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Ghosts of Lighthouse Point

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ghosts of Lighthouse Point"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/17/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/17/2019"

Cream to help people's skin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cream to help people's skin"

Reusing Halloween costumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reusing Halloween costumes"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/16/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/16/2019"

Precious Metals 10-16-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 10-16-2019"