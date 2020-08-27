MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin college has announced it will no longer host Vice President Mike Pence during commencement following the events in Kenosha.
According to a release from Wisconsin Lutheran College, located in Milwaukee, the “Board of Regents and the College’s Administration have jointly decided to present a different speaker” instead of VP Pence.
Rev. Mark Jeske of St. Marcus Lutheran Church has agreed to serve as the commencement speaker.
It was announced last week that VP Pence would deliver remarks during commencement.
Kenosha has seen protests, some violent, since the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer.
Latest Stories
- Trump sends in agents as Albuquerque struggles with crime
- Michigan Tech’s Rozsa Center makes changes prior to upcoming season
- Do you know the laws for political signs?
- Wisconsin college won’t host VP Pence during commencement due to ‘escalating events in Kenosha’
- Thousands may return home as California firefight progresses