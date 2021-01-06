Wisconsin lawmakers comment on D.C. Capitol protests

(WFRV) – The protests at the U.S. Capitol in Washington have astounded many officials and some are urging protestors to stand down.
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) tweeted that she was safe from the protest, but she thought the violence was disrespectful to the country all because of Trump’s lies, conspiracies’, and un-American attacks on our Democracy.
Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) has also tweeted, urging protestors in or around the Capitol to respect law enforcement and peacefully leave. He also praised law enforcement in their professionalism and thanked them for their service, condemning all lawless activity.
Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) also spoke about the protests and says “America is witnessing an absolute banana republic in the United States Capitol right now” and asks Trump to call the protest off.
