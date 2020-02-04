Woman calls 911 with toes after hands crushed changing tire

National
Posted: / Updated:

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) —A womanwhose hands were crushed while she was changing a tire on the side of an interstate in South Carolina managed to call for help using her toes.

The unnamed woman, 54, got a flat tire while driving on a rural stretch of I-95 Sunday evening, Colleton County Fire-Rescue said in a news release.

A jack holding up the car slipped while the woman was putting on the spare tire, causing the woman’s hands to get stuck between the tire and the fender, the release said.

Over the next 35 minutes, officials said the woman was able to slide off her shoe, manipulate her cell phone and call 911. Fire-rescue crews were nearby clearing the scene of another incident and arrived in less than 10 minutes, the release stated.

The woman suffered severe injuries to both hands and all of her fingers, fire-rescue crews said. She was treated for her injuries and given pain medication before being transported to a hospital.

The woman’s current condition wasn’t known.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Gwinn hold serve on their home courts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Gwinn hold serve on their home courts"

FedEx driver helps customer by shoveling before delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "FedEx driver helps customer by shoveling before delivery"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020"

Hepatitis C organ transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hepatitis C organ transplants"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020"