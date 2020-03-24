Native Americans put digital spin on traditions amid virus

News
Posted: / Updated:

This Saturday, March 21, 2020, photo provided by Lynn Maday Bigboy shows singers and dancers at a social-distancing powwow outside the Bad River Casino in Ashland, Wis. People across Indian Country are organizing online and social-distancing powwows and posting videos of healing dances to offer support during the coronavirus pandemic. (Lynn Maday Bigboy via AP)

(AP) — People across Indian Country are organizing online and social-distancing powwows and posting videos of healing dances to offer support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian Country Today reports community song and dance have always been a part of health and prayer for Native Americans.

And now they’re putting a digital spin on these traditions.

Jingle dress dancers are sharing videos on YouTube and Facebook from Montana, Arizona, the Dakotas and elsewhere. And Facebook groups like Social Distance Powwow are connecting dancers, vendors and others.

In Wisconsin, jingle dress dancers and singers performed outdoors on the Bad River Reservation over the weekend. Community members watched from their cars.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Hancock Salvation Army food pantry feeding many around Keweenaw

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hancock Salvation Army food pantry feeding many around Keweenaw"

Precious Metals 3-23-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-23-2020"

Stocks 3-23-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 3-23-2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2020"

Delta Animal Shelter offers food assistance program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta Animal Shelter offers food assistance program"

Community members make masks/face shields for healthcare providers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members make masks/face shields for healthcare providers"