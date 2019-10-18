Native communities in Western District of Michigan receives $1.8 million in grant funding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJMN)- The Department of Justice released a statement on Friday stating that over $273.4 million in grants have been awarded to American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

Three Native communities in the Western District of Michigan were awarded these funds.

Bay Mills Indian Community, Hannahville Indian Community, and Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians were given over $1.8 million of these funds to help improve public safety, serve victims of crime, combat violence against women, and support youth programs.

“Violent crime and domestic abuse in American Indian and Alaska Native communities remain at unacceptably high levels, and they demand a response that is both clear and comprehensive,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.

The Justice Department has an ongoing initiative to increase engagement, coordination, and action on public safety in American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

“We are grateful for the support from our Trustee to help us in our work to create a justice system that protects women and children in our community, and that is focused on making our community a healthier place – rather than cycling repeat offenders in and out of jail,” said Bryan Newland, Chairman of the Bay Mills Indian Community Executive Council.

Nationwide, 236 grants were awarded to 149 American Indian tribes, Alaska Native villages and other tribal designees through the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation, a streamlined application for tribal-specific grant programs.

To read/download the full press release: