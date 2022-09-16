BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Native Justice Coalition (NJC) is holding its Native Justice Coalition to Host 3rd Annual Anishinaabe Racial Justice Conference from September 30 – October 2

The conference will be held at the Niiwin Akeaa Community Center (111 Beartown Rd, Baraga, MI 49908).

Speaker presentations, workshops, panel discussions, cultural activities, food, vendors, and crafts are all part of the event.

In a release, the NJC said by bringing together Anishinaabe people to share their stories and art, speak to their culture and community, and express their desires for the future, it hopes to see attendees, both Native and non-Native, gain a renewed sense of community and healing.

“It was such an amazing experience to bring knowledge to Native and non-Native alike. Being able to speak at an event like this was such an amazing opportunity and being able to see so many people gather to bring awareness to and to learn about Native justice was so wonderful. It reminded me that there is good in the world. I loved being able to bring what I do to a conference that stands for justice and equality.” – Heather Bruegl – Oneida Nation of Wisconsin/Stockbridge Munsee Band of Mohicans- Presenter from 2019.

Activities on Friday start at 9 a.m. and last until 9 p.m. There will be full day on Saturday and a half-day on Sunday.

All events are free and community members are invited to drop in at any time.

The Native Justice Coalition is inviting organizations to table, vendors, and volunteers to help. You can register for the conference at – https://www.nativejustice.org/conference2022.