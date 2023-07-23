BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – It was a weekend of native drumming, singing, dancing, native food and reconnecting with old friends at the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) Pow Wow in Baraga.

This annual celebration of Ojibwe culture and tradition is in its 45th year, with tribal members coming from across the country to attend.

Thousands of dollars in prize money went to the top drummers, dancers and singers in all age categories. This years Pow Wow featured dozens of performers and drew crowds in the hundreds.

The Pow Wow is historically a big economic engine for Baraga. Pow Wow organizer Raistlin Awonohopay explains how important the Pow Wow is to the local economy.

“Tourism in Baraga county is one of the top moneymakers, if not thee top. And the Pow Wow being the biggest event in Baraga of the year. It draws a huge crowd. Therefore our businesses are being patronized,” Awanahopay went on to say that celebrations like this are critical for preserving native languages, native culture and the identity of indigenous peoples.