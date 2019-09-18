Nazi flag found raised on pole at Michigan elementary school

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Police in southern Michigan are on the lookout for suspicious activity after a Nazi flag was raised on an elementary school flag pole.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports construction crews at Riverside Elementary School in Battle Creek discovered the flag Saturday. They alerted Lakeview School District employees, who called police.

Superintendent Blake Prewitt says in a statement the flag “represents beliefs that in no way reflect our values as a district” and it’s “disturbing that an individual would use school grounds as a platform to promote such ideals.”

A lock on the flagpole was apparently damaged. Police say that the flag doesn’t appear to have been targeting any specific group or individual, so it wouldn’t be considered a hate crime. Sgt. Chris Rabbitt says: “It’s distasteful to say the least.”

