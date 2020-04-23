Nearly 3K coronavirus deaths in Michigan; cases surpass 35K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded another 164 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 2,977.

The increase in deaths does not represent a single day: The state noted that 55 were discovered during a check of death certificates to find any that had not been previously reported.

According to data released Thursday afternoon, 1,325 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 35,291.

In Michigan, the outbreak has been concentrated in and around Detroit. Wayne County alone has recorded 1,396 deaths (77 more than the day previous) and 14,994 cases (433 more than the day previous). In Oakland County, where there are 6,634 confirmed cases, 567 people have died. Macomb County has 4,862 cases and 493 deaths.

Genesee County, where Flint is, has 1,387 cases and 144 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 759 inmates have contracted COVID-19 and 28 have died.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get test for coronavirus. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.