NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The United States Women’s Hockey National Team has a new head coach on the bench in the form of Neenah native John Wroblewski.

Wroblewski, who previously coached for the Los Angeles Kings AHL affiliate the Ontario (Calif.) Reign will take over for previous head coach Joel Johnson, who stepped down to focus on the University of Saint Thomas’ women’s hockey program.

Head coach for the ECHL's Gwinnett Gladiators, John Wroblewski, right, conducts practice for the team in what used to be the practice facility for the Atlanta Thrashers Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011 in Duluth, Ga. John Wroblewski was named the head coach of the U.S. national women's hockey team on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 after recent success guiding the men's development program.

The former National Team Development Program (NTDP) head coach oversaw teams that produced 29 NHL draft picks, including 11 in the first round. Most notably, Wroblewski coached Jack Hughes, who was selected number one overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2019.

Under the helm of Wroblewski, the NTDP took off, running up a 33-game win streak in international play alongside making its first United States Hockey League conference final appearance in 2018.

The Neenah native was a former skater himself, playing four years at the University of Notre Dame from 1999 to 2003. Wroblewski went on to play four years professionally with the East Coast Hockey League’s Fresno Falcons, where he recorded 125 points (65-60) in 273 career games.

The U.S. Women’s National Team will compete in the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship in August.