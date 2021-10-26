Negaunee and Ishpeming to face off in inaugural ‘Fight to Fill the Blood Bank’

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The cities of Negaunee and Ishpeming are partnering with the U.P. Regional Blood Center in an inaugural competition called the ‘Fight to Fill the Blood Bank’. The competition hopes to spur donations to the center, which is currently facing a critical need for all blood types.

To get involved, residents can donate blood to help Ishpeming’s cause on November 5 from 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the Ishpeming Senior Center at 121 Greenwood Street in Ishpeming. Negaunee’s drive will happen on November 10 from 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M at Negaunee High School at 500 W Arch Street in Negaunee.

Afterward, donations for both sides will be counted and the victorious city will be awarded an honorary blood drive trophy.

To learn more about future blood drives happening in your community check out U.P. Regional Blood Center’s Facebook page.