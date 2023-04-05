NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Beautification Committee is seeking volunteers to come out and get your hands dirty planting flowers and trees, installing benches, and handing out their signature mine car planter boxes. Each year the Beautification Committee plants hundreds of flowers within Negaunee’s parks, as well as maintains walkways, and flower beds, keeping them free of weeds. According to Beautification Committee founder Anna Mattson, this year’s funding is not the issue, their need is volunteers.

“The Negaunee Beautification Committee is about to gear up for another great season of making the city more beautiful and creating a nice environment for people to enjoy our parks for this year. Our plans are basically to go back to the parks that we’ve used before the minor’s Park.” Said, Mattson. Jackson Mine Park is our newest park, so that’s going to get a lot of attention this year. But right now, there are only six people in the group which means 12 hands, and we sure could use a lot more than that.”

So, if you have a green thumb or not, and are interested in beautifying Negaunee’s parks, please visit Their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/NegauneeBeautificationCommittee