NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Monday evening the City of Negaunee held their Iron town Substation Groundbreaking Ceremony.

“Today we had our groundbreaking ceremony for our electrical substation, “Said Nate Heffron, City Manager of Negaunee. “We have parts of a substation on US-41. It is very old, has old components. The city council did a study 2 years ago and the cost effectiveness is to build a new station.”

This project is going to roughly cost 6 million dollars, and the city will be paying for it. The hope is that it will be completed in a year. The new location will be in a safer spot, and it will be more reliable for the community. As the city continues to grow with businesses and homes, it will be able to handle the capacity.

“We do not want power to go out for hours, or days,” said Heffron. “Everyone wants electricity, has to have electricity. That is the way our lives are.

Heffron hopes the community will be happy with being able to keep the cost of electricity low, continues to be a reliable source of electricity, and having their own substation with control over it.

