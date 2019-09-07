Negaunee High School to host Mobile Food Pantry

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — 15,000 pounds of food will be distributed by to people in need by Feeding America West Michigan.

It’s happening at Negaunee High School on September 18. Registration begins at 4:00 p.m. and distribution starts at 4:30 p.m.

People can get fresh produce, dairy products, and baked goods with an emphasis on nutrition. Those who attend don’t have to show identification or proof of income to receive food. However, they will be required to provide basic contact information and affirm that they are in need of food.

If you’re going make sure to bring your own bags or boxes.

Andrew Brunette, Principal of Negaunee High School indicated, “We are very pleased to host our 10th mobile Food Pantry with Feeding America on September 18th. This is a much-needed program and we are proud to be involved. Feeding America also provides an excellent opportunity for our students to volunteer and give back to our community”.

Food insecurity affects 1 in 8 people in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

Negaunee High School is located at 500 W. Arch Street, Negaunee, Michigan 49866. The phone number is 906-475-7861.