Negaunee joins Tree City, USA

NEGAUNEE — One Upper Peninsula town has joined an organization that has been greening up cities and towns across the country for over 40 years.

Nate Heffron, Negaunee City Manager said, “In Negaunee, there was interest by Councilman Wallner and wanting to explore the possibility of becoming a Tree City U.S.A.”

Tree City U.S.A. is a nationwide push that provides towns and cities with an organized approach to manage and expand their public trees.

“We want to make sure we’re managing the public’s force the best we possibly can, so that’s going to be looking at ways we can harvest appropriately, plant more trees, things like that,” said Heffron.

This recognition also provides Negaunee with an opportunity to gather the community together.

“What we’re excited about mostly is that we’re going to be able to use a tool to pay homage, not only to the community, one of our ways we’re looking at doing this is doing a tree dedication each year for somebody who embodies the spirit of Negaunee, either the past or current,” said Heffron. “We want to make sure we memorialize it somehow and pay tribute to them and encourage that type of behavior in the community.”

One aspect many citizens may be concerned about would be the trees on their own properties.

“It’s important to note that we’re only looking at public trees, we’re not looking at private trees on people’s private property, we’re not interested in that. We’re interested in making sure that we’re maintaining the public rightaways, public trees, and making sure we do the best we can to prevent forest fires, or infestation of other items,” said Heffron.

The City of Negaunee has joined more than 3,400 communities that have made the commitment in becoming a member of Tree City U.S.A.

For more details on Tree City USA, click here.