MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Law enforcement Administrators Association held a award ceremony at NMU to honor the recipient of the Officer Of the Year Award.

This year, 32-year-old D/Sgt. Craig Grahovac of the Negaunee City Police Department received the award.

The chief of the department says his dedication to the law enforcement profession and the people he serves is something to be admired and commended. Grahovac has been with the Negaunee Police Department since 2010.