Negaunee Public Library a donation drop-off location for Australian Wildfires

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Bushfires have been wreaking havoc across Australia for months and taking the lives of millions of native wildlife. Now there is a way to help those animals here in the Upper Peninsula.

Negaunee Public Library is now a donation drop-off location for crocheted, knitted or sewed items. This is apart of an international effort called the Animal Rescue Craft Guild to help animal rescue.

Jessica Holman, donation coordinator and director of the Negaunee Public Library, said this is a great way for people to help out the efforts in Australia.

“We can still make a difference with whatever scraps of fabric or yarn or whatever we have at home. So it’s a great way to feel like you’re doing something in the world. Some little thing that will matter a lot for some poor animal,” said Holman.

Some items that you can make are joey pouches, bird/rodent nests, and animal beds.

Specific patterns and guidelines are available at the Negaunee Public Library. They are also available on the Animal Rescue Craft Guild Facebook page. The group’s page is updated almost daily on what items are needed and not needed.

Holman also recommends making sure donated items are washed or cleaned before brought in.

On Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m., the library will be holding a knitting and crocheting session for those who want to craft some of these items.