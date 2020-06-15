Negaunee Public School’s new Hall of Fame to include induction of inaugural class for their significant contributions

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s out with the old and in with the new at the Negaunee Memorial Gymnasium. About three years ago Negaunee Public Schools created a new concession stand in a different location in their gym leaving the old one empty.

“Since then, this area has kind of been neglected a little bit and it definitely needed some TLC and we were wondering what we could put down here that would bring people back to this area,” said Dan Skewis, Superintendent, Negaunee Public Schools.

Now that area is being transformed into a Hall of Fame.

“We have a Hall of Fame Committee put together,” said Skewis. “Actually two committees. One is a strict Hall of Fame Committee of eight members and then we have a voting member committee of 46 members.”

The Hall of Fame will include their inaugural induction class.

“Back in November, we started putting together some paperwork and pushed it out to the community asking for people to nominate community members, maybe past alumni, teachers that have made significant contributions to Negaunee public schools,” said Skewis. “And throughout that process, we had 18 people returned back to us as potential nominees for the first class to be in inducted.”

The five finalists are…..

Alan “Goofus” Ammesmaki:

Gerry Anderson:

Dick Koski:

H.B. Krogman:

Mary Trolla:

An induction ceremony was planned for Pioneer Days this summer. That has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A grand opening of the Hall of Fame is planned for later this summer and the induction ceremony will be in the fall.