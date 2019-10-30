Negaunee’s marijuana ordinance moving on to the next step

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Negaunee’s marijuana ordinance will be moving on to the next step.

The City Commission met tonight and advanced it to the public hearing stage at their next meeting in November.

It was originally proposed by the planning commission in September.

The ordinance would allow marijuana businesses but only in regulated parts of the city that are zoned for industrial.

” I would say we haven’t really gotten much feedback from the community. We’ve held several meetings, at the planning commission level, we have a special meeting a couple of weeks ago, we have this meeting this evening as well. It doesn’t seem to be that we’ve had very many people that has much to say about this,” says Nate Heffron, Negaunee City Manager.

If the ordinance gets passed it would go into effect 30 days later.

