Neglected dogs found at puppy mill

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — 65 adult dogs and 69 puppies were seized from a residence in Maple Ridge Township.

According to the Michigan State Police-Gladstone Post, troopers were sent to check on a horse in a roadway and busted the puppy mill.

Many of the dogs were pregnant or recently had puppies.

Some of the dogs appeared to be malnourished and in poor health.

The dogs will be evaluated by a veterinarian.

Charges will be sought by the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office. The Delta Animal Shelter helped in taking possession of the animals.