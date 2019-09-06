New Age Tattoo celebrates 906 Day with discounted tattoos

MARQUETTE, MICH (WJMN) — For some people, it’s not enough to live in the U.P., they like to wear their pride. And we’re not talking about clothing.

It’s the unmistakable sound, of a tattoo gun on bare skin.

New Age Tattoo in Marquette is celebrating 906 Day, by offering discounted tattoos.

” I’m not a true yooper, I’m from the Lower Peninsula, but I’ve done enough of these tattoos, and I’ve lived here long enough that I consider myself a yooper, ” says Justin Gahn, Owner of New Age Tattoo.

For 40 dollars, customers could receive an outline of the Upper Peninsula or Lake Superior. But the price is only part of the deal.

” To me, it just means they are very prideful. You can definitely tell we have a huge following as far as people happy with where they live, ” continues Gahn.

Amanda Spitz who lives in Marquette says It’s about more than fresh ink.

” It’s not about the 906 tattoo, it’s about the U.P. in general. I’ve lived here all my life, but I’ve been other places, so I have a good idea of what we have here. And it’s a great place to live. It’s a safe place for my kids to grow up, ” says Amanda Spitz, a Marquette resident.

It might be 906 Day, but these people can now show off their U.P. pride all year.

The shop is open until 8 tonight, but the woman we talked to said they’ll probably be tattooing until 10.