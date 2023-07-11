GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A newly-introduced bill in the state legislature could bring tax credits and moviemaking back to Michigan.

Between 2008 and 2015, Michigan had some of the most enticing incentives in the country. During that time, movies like Transformers, 30 Minutes or Less and Gran Torino were filmed in the state.

“It did what it was supposed to. We were in the Great Recession and those bills brought the film industry a lot of good paying jobs to Michigan,” said Alexander Page, chairperson of the Michigan Film Industry Association Legislative Action Committee of the 2008 incentives.

A new bill called the Michigan Multimedia Jobs Act was created recently. Page said when the new bill was being created, they took a look at what other states have been doing, what worked and what didn’t. They also worked with the Motion Picture Association.

“We wanted to know what was best for the state. We built a program that would grow over time. It has a 10-year sunset. We put caps in place. And we wanted to make sure we included commercial photography and industrial corporate videos because that’s the backbone of Michigan’s business,” said Page.

Page said it’s not a partisan issue. It’s a jobs issue.

Josh Sikkema, co-founder of Black Pigeon Studios based in Grand Rapids, said this bill advocates for Michigan filmmakers and keeping jobs in the state.

“We would just love to see our state back us in our careers. Why not Michigan? We have beautiful lakes and rivers, amazing landscape. It is the true perfect layout for Michigan film,” said Sikkema.