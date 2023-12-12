MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The UP Health System hospital in Marquette has a familiar face officially leading the organization after former CEO Gar Atchinson announced his departure in October.

Tonya Darner has been named as Atchinson’s successor after serving as interim CEO for the past month. Darner has been with UPHS – Marquette since joining as Chief Operating Officer in 2021, and first moved to the Upper Peninsula in the 1990s.

Darner has 25 years of experience in medical practice management and 20 years of service in the Air Force, according to a release from the hospital.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue working alongside these amazing people serving the healthcare needs of the Upper Peninsula,” said Darner in the release. “UPHS – Marquette has a rich history of providing high-quality care across multiple specialties, and I look forward to this next chapter as together we continue to seek new and greater ways to advance our mission of making communities healthier…”

You can learn more about Tonya Darner on the hospital’s website.