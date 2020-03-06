Closings
There are currently 29 active closings. Click for more details.

New changes to Superiorland Soccer Association and registration now open

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superiorland Soccer Association (SSA) provides youth recreational soccer opportunities to Marquette Area Residents.

SSA offers U-7 through U-19 leagues with co-ed and girls divisions. The recreational season runs from June through July.

SSA is open to all players regardless of ability, experience or residency. One game is played Monday-Thursday with one practice a week.

Amy Niemi, Board President spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about SSA, registration and improvements that organization is working on.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Superiorland Soccer Association Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Superiorland Soccer Association Part Two"

Superiorland Soccer Association Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Superiorland Soccer Association Part One"

Pacemaker for the bladder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pacemaker for the bladder"

Boys HS Basketball: Norway earns big road win over Munising

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Norway earns big road win over Munising"

Mobuddies program unifies inclusion within Escanaba High School student body

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mobuddies program unifies inclusion within Escanaba High School student body"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/6/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/6/2020"