New changes to Superiorland Soccer Association and registration now open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superiorland Soccer Association (SSA) provides youth recreational soccer opportunities to Marquette Area Residents.

SSA offers U-7 through U-19 leagues with co-ed and girls divisions. The recreational season runs from June through July.

SSA is open to all players regardless of ability, experience or residency. One game is played Monday-Thursday with one practice a week.

Amy Niemi, Board President spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about SSA, registration and improvements that organization is working on.

