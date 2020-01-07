New charge against ex-UAW exec signals likely guilty plea

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 file photo, United Auto Worker Lindsey Higgins, exits the the UAW Local 2250 Ken Worley Hall with her two children after voting on the offer made to union workers by General Motors in Wentzville, Mo. General Motors workers voted 57.2% in favor of a new contract with the company, bringing an immediate end to a contentious a 40-day strike that paralyzed GM’s U.S. factories, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – Prosecutors have filed a revised charge against a former United Auto Workers official, signaling that another plea deal is likely in the government’s investigation of corruption at the Detroit-based union.

Vance Pearson, a former UAW regional director in the St. Louis area, is charged with an embezzlement conspiracy. The new charge was filed Monday as a criminal “information,” which is negotiated without grand jury review and typically leads to a guilty plea.

Ten people with ties to the UAW have been charged in the corruption investigation, and eight have pleaded guilty. Three people former Fiat Chrysler employees have been convicted.