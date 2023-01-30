MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette has a new City Commissioner.

In a unanimous vote, the Marquette City Commission has appointed a new commissioner to fill the seat vacated by Evan Bonsall. Michael Larson was sworn in shortly after the paper ballots were counted. The vote was unanimous, 6-0 in favor of Larson. Larson beat out 6 other applicants for the seat that has been vacant since Commissioner Bonsall resigned earlier this month.

Commissioner Larson is an Assistant Director of Michigan Energy Options, a clean energy power company, based downstate. Larson has been on the Marquette Planning Commission since 2017 and served previously on the Marquette Board of Zoning appeals.

Commissioner Larson is eager for his new role and sees the current update to Marquette’s master plan as an early priority.

“So, coming from the Planning Commission, we take a look at a lot of land issues that are coming,” said Larson. “Right out of the gate though we have an important process in front of us with a city master plan, and I would certainly encourage anybody here in the community to get involved with that process. We’re currently looking for a lot of input. You know, from the planning commission and at the City Commission level. I think it’s going to be an important process in helping to determine the future of the city of Marquette over these next several years.”

Also on the commission tonight was newly appointed Commissioner Jermey Ottaway who began serving out the remainder of the seat previously held by State Representative Jenn Hill.