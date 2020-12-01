New details released about Marinette Co. officer-involved shooting that left one man dead

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Marinette County Sheriff’s Deputy remains on administrative duty after an officer-involved shooting death last week.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the incident and have released new information.

When authorities arrived on scene, they attempted to make contact with the person who was sitting in a vehicle.

The individual then left the scene in his vehicle and showed a firearm.

That’s when Marinette County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Parr, who has been in law enforcement for five years, discharged his weapon at the individual, striking the man.

Law enforcement began life-saving measures on the individual, who has been identified as 74-year-old Duane Rich of Wausaukee.

Rich was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

No other individuals were injured during the incident.

Deputy Parr remains on administrative duty per department policy.

The Department of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the incident. All involved law enforcement is fully cooperating.

No other details are available at this time.