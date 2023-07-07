ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – This park has been a part of Escanaba for a long time. It gives the community an opportunity to admire the town’s beauty, while learning more about its history. In recent years the signs detailing that history has fallen into disrepair, and the dda is working to add new replacement signs and scenery to the surrounding area. This renovation will include adding all new signs as well as redoing the kiosk. The renovations are set to be installed later this summer.

“This all came about because one of the members of our DDA board mentioned that she was walking around here and noticed the condition of the signs.” Said Escanaba DDA member Craig Woerpel. “Too often you live in the community, you don’t realize when things start to deteriorate. These clearly have deteriorated beyond the point that they should have. A lot of tourists come and see the signs here. They’ll stop and read, so this is an important impression that we leave in our community. It has to be a good impression, and we got a great monument from the Delta County Trades and Labor. We want to be able to make sure that the rest of this area, as well as all the flowers, which are in great condition, provide a good atmosphere for our community.