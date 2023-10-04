MARQUETTE, MICH. (WJMN) – Ishpeming’s City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday night at City Hall. There was a full slate of subjects on this evening’s agenda, including early voting sites, approval of a parks and recreation proposal, and garnering the most interest was the issue of how to re-develop The Anderson Building. The leading proposal would lease out the ground floor for commercial purposes and build 24 one and two-bedroom apartments. Real Estate developer CJ Felton, of Community Housing Network, was on hand to lay out their vision of what the completed development would look like and how they intend to fund the project. The proposal is to make the apartments available to working people with an earning qualification not to exceed a certain amount.

Ishpeming City Manager, Craig Cugini says this is a remarkable opportunity to save an iconic building, provide much-needed new housing, and re-vitalize their downtown.

“And here we are. We’ve got a decision by our council that is supportive of that. And that development will save the Anderson building it will bring new prosperity and economics to our town right on downtown Main Street and create a housing solution where we’re in a very significant shortage of housing.” Said Cugini.

Wednesday’s meeting heard the first reading of an ordinance that would impact the city’s taxation of the new development. A second reading and more discussion are planned for next month’s meeting.