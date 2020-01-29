New indoor bike race brings a little weirdness to the West End

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The West End Health Foundation is partnering with RAMBA and Start the Cycle Bike group to put together the first ever West End Indoor Race Day, also known as The Weird.

On Saturday, March 14, cyclists will be racing bikes mounted on trainers at the Ishpeming Armory. Children will compete in the morning and adults in the after noon. There will also be a food truck, raffles, prizes for winning teams and best weird team name and best weird costume.

All funds raised will be divided to continue work on bike trails and getting at risk kids involved in a healthier lifestyle through biking.

Pam Christensen with the West End Health Foundation and Laura MacDonald with Start the Cycle spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

Youth teams are grouped by grade school, middle school and high school. Adults are grouped by sport and pro class. For more information about The Weird and to register, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

The WEIRD

Thumbnail for the video titled "The WEIRD"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/29/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/29/2020"

Boys HS Basketball: Mountaineers top Miners in heavyweight tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Mountaineers top Miners in heavyweight tilt"

Detecting Esophageal cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detecting Esophageal cancer"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/28/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/28/2020"

The Winningest Musher lands in Marquette ahead of UP200

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Winningest Musher lands in Marquette ahead of UP200"