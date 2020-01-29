New indoor bike race brings a little weirdness to the West End

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The West End Health Foundation is partnering with RAMBA and Start the Cycle Bike group to put together the first ever West End Indoor Race Day, also known as The Weird.

On Saturday, March 14, cyclists will be racing bikes mounted on trainers at the Ishpeming Armory. Children will compete in the morning and adults in the after noon. There will also be a food truck, raffles, prizes for winning teams and best weird team name and best weird costume.

All funds raised will be divided to continue work on bike trails and getting at risk kids involved in a healthier lifestyle through biking.

Pam Christensen with the West End Health Foundation and Laura MacDonald with Start the Cycle spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

Youth teams are grouped by grade school, middle school and high school. Adults are grouped by sport and pro class. For more information about The Weird and to register, click here.