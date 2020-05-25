New interactive map shows which restaurants in the Keweenaw are open during pandemic

KEWEENAW PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – A new interactive web map has launched in an effort to help local residents of the Keweenaw support restaurants in their area.

This project was in collaboration with the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau, Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, and former resident Abhi Kantamneni.

“I think of Keweenaw as home”, said Abhi Kantamneni who graduated from Michigan Tech with graduate degrees in Physics and Computer Science. “I just wanted to step-up and pitch in to support all the local businesses working extra hard on the road to recovery.” Abhi is a PhD Candidate at the University of Guelph and a Program Manager at CUSP Network, Canada.

The map, hosted on www.keweenaw.info and www.keweenaw.org, shows the location of area restaurants and which businesses are providing dine-in, curbside and delivery services.

“Things are rapidly changing for local businesses and their customers,” explained Brad Barnett, executive director of the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We wanted to help streamline information on local services as quickly as possible, and this is a great tool to help with that communication.”