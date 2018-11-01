New lung cancer diagnostic device

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Lung cancer kills more Americans than breast, prostate and colon cancer combined. And like other forms of cancer, the earlier it’s caught, the better chance patients have to survive. Now a new device is helping doctors diagnose lung cancer in one minimally-invasive procedure.

Fifty-two-year old Ivy Elkins is a wife, mother of two teens and now an advocate for cancer research and treatment. Five years ago, Ivy’s world turned upside down.

She says, “I was completely shocked when I found out I had lung cancer.”

Ivy was a non-smoker with no typical risk factors. She went to the doctor with chronic pain in her elbow which turned out to be cancer that started in her lungs and spread to her bones and her brain.

Ivy continues, “I didn’t know at that point what I know now. Anybody with lungs can get lung cancer.”

Ivy, like many patients, had no symptoms until after the cancer had spread.

Doctor Kyle Hogarth worked closely with developers on a new system to diagnose lung cancer at an early stage. It’s called the Monarch. Doctors pass a robotic bronchoscope through the patient’s mouth and secure it in one of the main branches of the lung. Using a hand held control, doctors can pass catheters through the scope into the airways.

Dr. Hogarth, Director of Bronchoscopy, University of Chicago Medicine, explains, “I can get out now to new regions of the lung and because of the flexibility of the device I can get to spots I couldn’t get to before.”

Tiny cameras also allow doctors complete visibility while they biopsy nodules without a patient needing invasive surgery.

Ivy Elkins is being treated with targeted therapy which is keeping her cancer at bay. She’s thrilled that new research is now helping others at an early stage of the disease.

The Monarch received FDA clearance at the beginning of 2018. Doctor Hogarth is a consultant with Auris Health, the company that helped create the monarch and owns stock in the company.

